$529.75 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post $529.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.56 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,361. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,729.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.30.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

