$53.95 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $53.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.89 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $29.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $187.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

NYSE FVRR opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.85. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.26 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

