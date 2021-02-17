$54.07 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $54.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.62 million to $57.51 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -884.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

