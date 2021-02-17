54,581 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

