$558.52 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post sales of $558.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

