5,942 Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.