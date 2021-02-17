600 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,217,000 after acquiring an additional 470,584 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,670,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

