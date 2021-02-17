$631.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $631.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.64 million and the highest is $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

