63,841 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.52 on Wednesday. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.