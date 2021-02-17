$660.01 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $660.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.20 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

NYSE COO traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $384.65. 153,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,368. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.