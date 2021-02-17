$660.01 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $660.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.20 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

NYSE COO traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $384.65. 153,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,368. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.