$696.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $696.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.10 million. The Middleby posted sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

