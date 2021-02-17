$73.55 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report sales of $73.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.46 million to $73.70 million. Appian reported sales of $68.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $296.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.14 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $354.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

APPN stock traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.78. 14,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -404.93 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

