74 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $480.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

