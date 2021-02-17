$78.18 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $78.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $72.73 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $378.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.48 million to $395.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.23 million, with estimates ranging from $414.10 million to $453.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 947,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,324. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

