8,185 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. 22,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,212. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

