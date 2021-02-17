$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

PROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 22,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,218. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

