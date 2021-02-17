9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. 8,753,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,907,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

