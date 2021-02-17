965 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $300.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.