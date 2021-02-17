A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

