A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 215,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,008. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

