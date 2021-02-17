Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,564. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

