ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

ACCO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,578. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

