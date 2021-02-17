Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Accolade stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

