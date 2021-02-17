ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,582% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

ACM Research stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,045. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,559,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

