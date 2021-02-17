Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ADMS opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

