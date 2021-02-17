Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.82. 80,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

