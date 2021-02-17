AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 21,525.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

