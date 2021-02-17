AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $22.11.

