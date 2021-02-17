AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $60,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

