AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $97,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 223.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

