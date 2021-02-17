AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

