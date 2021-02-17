Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

