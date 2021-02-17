Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

