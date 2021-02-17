Aeternity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.16 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 77.8% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $68.73 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 377,214,169 coins and its circulating supply is 331,393,226 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

