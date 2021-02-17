Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AFMD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $537.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

