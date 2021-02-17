AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $464.00

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 463 ($6.05), with a volume of 265803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

