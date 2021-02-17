Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of A opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.24.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

