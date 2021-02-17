Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.90 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.24.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

