AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

