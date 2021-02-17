AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $786,898.15 and approximately $878.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

