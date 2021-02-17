Ajo LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,924,888 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.17% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

