Ajo LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,543,563 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 9,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,421. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.