Ajo LP Has $5.67 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ajo LP decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955,320 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 14,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.