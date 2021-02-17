Ajo LP Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,891,503 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 1.5% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in HP were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HP by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 29,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,853. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

