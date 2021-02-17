Ajo LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185,655 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Owens Corning by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,474.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

