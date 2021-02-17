Ajo LP Sells 399,791 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,791 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 159,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

