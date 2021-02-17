Ajo LP Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,507 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. 1,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.