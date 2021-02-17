Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 217.0 days.

Shares of Aker ASA stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Aker ASA has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

