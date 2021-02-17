Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

ALB traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,623. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

