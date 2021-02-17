Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.31 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $918.28 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00272386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.16 or 0.03314223 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,819,196 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

